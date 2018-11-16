

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp.'s Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC is recalling about 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to possible Salmonella Reading contamination.



The products subject to recall are:



1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT' with 'Use by' dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018. 1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY' with a 'Use by' date of 10/02/2018. 1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT' with a 'Use by' date of 10/02/2018. 1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY' with a 'Use by' date of 10/02/2018.



The affected products were produced on September 11, 2018.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis and the most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.



The FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume them.



With Thanksgiving just a week away, the CDC and FSIS are advising consumers to handle raw turkey carefully and cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning.



Minnesota is the nation's top turkey producing state and the nation's largest turkey-producing companies are Hormel's Jennie-O Turkey Store and Cargil.



Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jennie-O Consumer Engagement Team at 1-800-621-3505, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Central Time Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Central Time Saturday and Sunday.



