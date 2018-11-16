Raketech Launches Esportsguide.com to Target the Global Esports Community

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech today announced the launch of a new product targeting the popular Esports community. Esportsguide.com will provide a complete guide to the leading Esports streams for the most popular tournaments from across the globe.

Michael Holmberg, Raketech CEO said: "Raketech is entering the popular Esports industry, launching a global product with a strong US market appeal. Esportsguide.com is an adaptation of our TV sports guide product and another example of scalability within our product strategy - entering new markets or verticals with existing platforms. We believe there is a gap in the market for a comprehensive Esports streaming guide, and just as with our other sports and gambling products, we look to deliver great user value with Esportsguide.com."

The Esports community has flourished in recent years creating a new demand for Esports content, online streaming services and Esports betting markets. There is now a strong connection between the Esports industry and Raketech's target audience, gambling partners and sports media products.

Esportsguide.com will deliver a broadcasting schedule for Esports matches and live streams so that users are just one click away from the action. The website appeals to the worldwide community of gamers and delivers a time zone responsive schedule covering the most popular video games, tournaments and matches happening 24/7. The guide includes the most popular games such as League of Legends, Dota 2, CS:GO, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Starcraft II and Fortnite.

Esportsguide.com is a desktop and mobile optimised website that is currently available in English. The platform aggregates multi-lingual streams from the leading online streaming platforms into a single website, so that Esports fans only need to visit one place for a complete guide to watching live Esports matches.

November 16, 2018

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

