November 16, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Rush Factory shares (short name: RUSH) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Consumer Services sector. Rush Factory is the 64th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 10th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018. Rush Factory is an international event factory that develops and arranges unique events and concepts. The company started from Rauma and Rush Factory's events have provided fun and unforgettable experiences for over 400,000 customers since 2015. Rush Factory's growth and business is supported by the company's business model that challenges the industry's traditional operating models. The business model solves typical issues of event production and implementation, by reducing the risks and costs of outsourcing, and by being independent of the venues or performers. In addition, Rush Factory's ability to bring the unique event experiences to where the customers are, as well as its' mobility, enable Rush Factory to be independent of market trends. For more information: www.rushfactory.fi "We welcome our new shareholders to join Rush Factory's journey! As a company we are pleased with the end result of the share issue, given the challenging market situation at the beginning of it. We are now able to take the next step in our growth strategy. The growth in pre-sales for next year's events strengthens our vision for business development. We are aiming for strong growth and to bring joy now in addition to our customers, also to our shareholders", says Markus Niemelä, CEO of Rush Factory. "We would like to extend a warm welcome to Rush Factory which is an interesting addition to our First North market. We congratulate Rush Factory on the completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. Rush Factory Plc has appointed Aalto Capital Partners Ltd as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt te- +358 (0) 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com