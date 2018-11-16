

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices climbed at a faster pace in October, data from Destatis revealed Friday.



Wholesale price inflation improved to 4 percent from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



The wholesale price growth in October was largely influenced by a 24.1 percent increase in solid fuels and petroleum products prices. Chemical product prices rose by 6.5 percent. Meanwhile, prices for waste and residues dropped 8.4 percent and live animals fell 9.7 percent.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent after a 0.4 percent increase in September.



