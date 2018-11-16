Riga, Latvia, 2018-11-16 08:42 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to place additional Latvian Government medium term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on November 21, 2018. The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions. Latvian Government medium term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Compet Compet Non-co Non-co Settle book l ty income itive itive mpetit mpetit ment value date coupon auctio auctio ive ive date (EUR) dates n date n auctio auctio and Total n date n time value and Total for to be time value placin placed for to be g bids (EUR) placin placed (EEST) g bids (EUR) (EEST) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 02.11. 02.11.20 21.11. 16 000 21.11. Not 23.11. 5 5023A 2023. 19. 2018. 000 2018. set 2018. 70166 02.11.20 10:00- 14:00- 20. 12:00 15:00 02.11.20 21. 02.11.20 22. 02.11.20 23. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q3 of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.130 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.