

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc (KIE.L), a provider of infrastructure services, buildings and developments & housing group, announced Friday that its Board is confident to will meet its fiscal 2019 expectations, with the full-year results being weighted towards the second half of the financial year.



In its trading update covering the period since September 20, prior to its Annual General Meeting, the company noted that since its launch, the FPK programme has made good progress with respect to streamlining the business and improving cash generation.



As anticipated, the costs of implementing the FPK programme in the first half of the financial year are forecast to exceed the realised savings by approximately 10 million pounds. The full-year FY19 position is still expected to be earnings and cashflow neutral.



On November 15, Kier agreed the terms of the disposal of its interest in KHSA Limited to Downer Group, the joint venture partner, for a total cash consideration of up to A$43.7 million or about 24 million pounds. The proceeds will service the reduction of the Group's net debt.



The company said the FPK programme positions the Group well for an improvement in profitability and cash generation, and its order books and development pipelines remain strong.



