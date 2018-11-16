Dimension Data, the USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, today announced that its Global Delivery Centre (GDC) in Prague has won the 2018 ABSL Diamond award for Business Innovation.The main purpose of this centre is to provide innovative, global service delivery capabilities and deep technical expertise to support our clients.

The ABSL Diamond awards recognise companies that implement innovative projects, enhancing their business and strengthening the position of the business services sector. Every year, the aim is to identify successful activities in this sector and promote best practices, ultimately encouraging and inspiring others to follow suit. The ABSL celebrates initiatives that push business services forward and stand out as exemplary projects.

Bill Padfield, Group Chief Operating Officer for Transformation and Services at Dimension Data, said: "Winning another award for our Support Services is a fantastic achievement. This time the ABSL Diamond awards have recognised the incredible strides we have made in business innovation at our GDC in Prague.

A truly global team effort, this is the largest transformation programme in our history with our two GDCs supporting over 6,000 clients across five regions and 47 countries and servicing our clients in 14 languages. We have drastically improved our client experience through our new data driven, platform enabled approach helping our clients to adopt technology and services more effectively to support their business objectives. This is the biggest achievement in the business service sector in the Czech Republic and something we can all be extremely proud of."

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimising, and managing today's evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information, and extract insights.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 47 countries. The company brings together the world's best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses from consulting, technical, and support services to a fully-managed service.

Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group.

