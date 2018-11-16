The project, tendered by the Saudi authorities in February, will be built by a new company, which is 70% controlled by the energy giant and 30% by contractor AlGihaz Holding. The plant will sell power to the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) at SAR 0.08872 (US$0.0236) per kWh.Saudi energy group ACWA has secured SAR 1.2 billion SAR ($319.9 million) in financing for its 300 MW Sakaka solar PV project. The company said the funds were provided through limited recourse ring fenced project financing, with the entire debt fully underwritten by France-based financial services provider Natixis, which ...

