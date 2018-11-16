U.K. Media Production Leader to Join APR's Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President-Managing Director Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific

London-based strategic media consultant Danny Whybrow will be joining Advertising Production Resources Executive Leadership Team immediately, following his appointment to SVP-Managing Director of the EMEA APAC regions.

A twenty-year veteran of board-level media production consultancy, Mr Whybrow will join APR full-time following a consultation position with the firm. His role will be to lead the business operations and 45-person teams in the EMEA and APAC regions and expand APR's client growth in content production consulting services. Mr Whybrow will report to Fiona McBride in APR's New York office.

Before APR, Mr Whybrow served as the Global Head of Broadcast Services for Williams Lea Tag, managing moving image business units, creative agency and production company partnerships and also served as Global Managing Director for Smoke Mirrors.

"Danny is a talented and highly-experienced leader in media consultancy and will work closely with his colleagues on the Executive Leadership Team to expand our growth in EMEA and APAC," said Gibbs. "It is critical for APR to bring in global talent that can engage deeply with our clients within the region and better optimise production and operations initiatives. Danny is exactly the additional leadership we need to make important forward movement in those regions."

About APR

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Advertising Production Resources (APR) is the largest advertising production consultation firm. APR has over 130 employees in 22 countries of the world with offices in Denver, New York, Detroit, and London. Founded in 2000 by Jillian Gibbs, APR provides content production expertise by partnering with global brands, agencies, and suppliers across all content platforms, including TV commercials, online videos, social content, websites, banner ads, apps, mobile content, print and photography, experiential and events. The firm is a privately-held woman-owned company with women consisting of over 71% of its workforce and is fully certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council WEBENC) as well as WEConnect International. APR is a faculty member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) on the subject of advertising production. For more information, please visit http://www.aprco.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181116005026/en/

Contacts:

Mark Havenner

The Pollack PR Marketing Group

(310) 556-4443

mhavenner@ppmgcorp.com