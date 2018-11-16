Equibit Group AG Announces a More Democratic EQB Presale

Minimum Purchase Lowered to 250 EQB for 5,000 CHF

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equibit Group AG, the world's leading developer of a peer-to-peer securities trading protocol for equity and debt, has announced that it wants more people to be able to participate in its final presale and has lowered the minimum purchase to 5,000 CHF.

Earlier in the week, Equibit Group announced the sale of 400,000 Equibits (EQB) from the pre-mine to fund late-stage development and launch of its mainnet through a final sale of pre-mined cryptocurrency, EQB. The sale is available to residents in eligible jurisdictions, including Switzerland, the European Union (including UK), Japan, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

"Equibit Group's vision for a future starts with greater democratization of global capital," explained Chris Horlacher, CEO, Equibit Group AG. "This funding enables us to complete and launch of the Equibit ecosystem that unleash the opportunity for more democratized global capital."

Equibit Group has developed a modern blockchain to simplify the processes of securities registration, post-trade clearing and settlement for issuers and investors, cumbersome processes which are currently bottlenecked by third-party intermediaries. Their dedicated blockchain for crypto-currencies boasts no shared infrastructure, using the world's most secure hash - SHA-3.

The sale is open to investors who complete anti-money laundering and know-your-customer checks and who are residents or passport holders of eligible jurisdictions. Only six percent of total EQBs have been pre-mined, with 22 million coins to be mined over the Company's 55-year mining forecast. This is one of the Company's final steps toward its vision of moving financial services to the Internet.

EQB Sale Details at a Glance

400,000 EQB available to buy (out of a 1,310,258 pre-mine and 22,000,000 maximum supply)

Price of CHF 20 (Swiss Francs) per EQB, minimum purchase of 250 EQB

Soft cap of CHF 2,000,000, hard cap of CHF 8,000,000

CHF 250,000 or more and receive 10% bonus EQB

CHF 1,000,000 or more and receive 20% bonus EQB

CHF 4,000,000 or more and receive 30% bonus EQB

