Cybereason and Fujitsu Limited Partner to Resell its Deep Hunting Platform to Detect Cyber Attacks in Realtime

Fujitsu Limited Selects Cybereason's Award-Winning EDR & Cybersecurity Analytics Platform for its Customer Base

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason , creators of the leading cybersecurity end-to-end AI Hunting Platform, is partnering with Fujitsu Limited , one of the world's largest technology and services companies to resell its Deep Hunting Platform to increase the ability of customers protect their networks from cyberattacks.

Fujitsu's customers are benefitting from the enhanced Global Managed Security Service which is integrated with Cybereason's EDR technology. This comprehensive offering includes Cybereason's EDR and data analytics platform and Fujitsu's security services.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Cybereason on their innovative Deep Hunting Platform, a technology we plan to leverage as we continue to expand our business. Our partnership with Cybereason, a company that can report an attack in real-time, will work to defend organizations that are increasingly threatened by sophisticated attacks," said Junichi Saito, EVP, Head of Global Cyber Security Business, Fujitsu Limited.

"We are expanding our business at record pace and are extremely happy about our global partnership with Fujitsu Group members," said Shai Horovitz, Global Head of Business Development, Cybereason.

About Cybereason

Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity data analytics platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, all powered by its proprietary data analytics platform.

