Thoughtonomy Ranked 11th in the Deloitte 2018 UK Technology Fast 50

November 16, 2018

Intelligent Automation leader enters list at #11on back of rapid international expansion and organic growth across multiple sectors

Thoughtonomy, the leading Intelligent Automation platform provider, has been ranked 11 in the annual Deloitte 2018 UK Technology Fast 50 . The recognition comes hot on the heels of achieving top 4 status in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100, cementing the company's position as one of the fastest growing UK-headquartered technology companies and one of the brightest stars in the global AI market.

Terry Walby, CEO & Founder of Thoughtonomy, which is headquartered in London, UK, said: "This is another brilliant achievement for our team and much-deserved recognition for their ongoing commitment, creativity and skill. It's also testament to the loyalty, trust and innovation of our clients and partners."

Thougtonomy has achieved 2650% growth over four years, winning customers across both the public and private sectors who seek to transform their operations and the way in which they resource their organisation. Through Thoughtonomy's award-winning intelligent automation platform, companies can access a pool of cloud-based intelligent digital workers that can take on the time-consuming, repetitive tasks that impede the productivity of human workforces. By integrating these digital workers with human teams, companies can accelerate growth while achieving a step change in efficiency.

Walby continued: "Across a range of industries, we're helping organizations to go beyond using automation as a tactical cost reduction exercise, and instead invest in AI-enabled digital labor as a strategic asset to optimize the way that they run their entire operations. Both large enterprises and smaller fast-growth businesses are discovering how fast and simple it is to drive significant ROI from our virtual workforce."

Within the last year, Thoughtonomy opened offices in New York and Austin, Texas in order to support its international growth program. Thoughtonomy's maturing partner program has also contributed to the company's footprint expanding into new geographies including Africa as well as deepening footprint across a wide range of verticals such as financial services, public sector, utilities and healthcare.

