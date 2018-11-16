The local transport provider wants generation facilities - almost certainly solar - across its 6,000 acres of land and roofs in the capital city, and hopes to break ground on the first sites within a year.Transport for London (TfL) hopes to have started an ambitious program to install renewable energy generation facilities - almost certainly solar - across its 6,000-acre estate within a year. Alex Gilbert, Senior Energy Strategy Manager for the company responsible for London's public transport network, offered a tantalizing glimpse of TfL's plan to use its disparate 10,000 pieces of land for ...

