

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Friday as the pound steadied versus the euro and investors pinned hopes for a resolution in the U.S.-China relations



The benchmark DAX was up 87 points or 0.77 percent at 11,441 in opening deals after falling half a percent the previous day.



Automaker Volkswagen rallied 1.5 percent as its supervisory board votes on changes to the company's manufacturing operations.



Deutsche Telekom gained 1 percent after Swedish carrier Tele2 argued for a combination of its Dutch unit with the Netherlands unit of the German telecoms provider.



In economic releases, German wholesale price inflation improved to 4 percent in October from 3.5 percent in the previous month, official data showed.



The wholesale price growth was largely influenced by a 24.1 percent increase in solid fuels and petroleum products prices.



