The money will be used, among other things, to finance the construction of a 50 MW solar plant in Benguela province, in the west of the country.The Israeli government will help oil-dependent Angola diversify its energy mix through solar and other renewables. State-run press agency ANGOP has revealed Israel has devoted around $60 million for solar energy and agricultural projects to be developed in the country, by unspecified Israeli companies. The Israeli ambassador in Angola, Oren Rosenblat, said the funds will be used for a 50 MW solar facility in the province of Benguela, in western Angola, ...

