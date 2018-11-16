Forbes Ventures Plc - Investee Company Update
London, November 16
16 November 2018
Forbes Ventures
("Forbes" or the "Company")
Investee Company Update
Forbes is pleased to announce that it has been notified by its investee company, Civilised Bank Limited (the "Bank"), that the Bank has resubmitted its banking licence application to the Bank of England and successfully raised an additional £10.0 million. Forbes Ventures holds 4,545 ordinary shares in the Bank.
Correction
On 28 September 2018, the Company's announcement that Kirk Kashefi had been appointed as a non-executive Director of Forbes did not state that Mr. Kashefi was also a director of Cloudberry Consulting Limited, a company through which Mr. Kashefi provides consultancy services. There is no further information relating to Mr. Kashefi that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
