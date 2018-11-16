Some 350 MW will be divided between wind and solar for projects of 500 kW to 10 MW in scale. The ceiling price for solar and wind has been set at $60/MWh.The government of Argentina has launched a "mini-tender" for 400 MW of renewable energy generation capacity, after the exercise was announced in early September. The auction is the fourth round of the RenovAr program for large-scale renewable energy projects. The Ministry of Energy and Mines has set a ceiling price of $60/MWh for the solar and wind power generated. Maximum quotas of fiscal benefits for each category of energy were also fixed, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...