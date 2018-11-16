

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks moved higher on Friday as the pound steadied versus the euro and investors pinned hopes for a resolution in the U.S.-China relations.



The upside, however, remained limited by Brexit uncertainty and Italy's budget showdown with the European Commission.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.4 percent at 359.89 in opening deals after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was up 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



German automaker Volkswagen rose over 1 percent as its supervisory board votes on changes to the company's manufacturing operations.



Deutsche Telekom also gained 1 percent after Swedish carrier Tele2 argued for a combination of its Dutch unit with the Netherlands unit of the German telecoms provider.



Vivendi shares jumped nearly 5 percent in Paris. The French media conglomerate delivered better-than-expected third quarter results and clarified that it does not intend to sell its stake in Telecom Italia.



Swiss industrial firm ABB rallied 2.4 percent on reports that it is in talks with three Asian suitors for selling its Power Grids business.



Chocolate producer Barry Callebaut slumped 4.5 percent after the Jacobs family sold 2.7 percent stake in the company.



Danish cable producer NKT plunged as much as 20 percent after a profit warning.



Imperial Brands rallied 2 percent. The British tobacco company has welcomed the U.S. FDA's moves to prevent youth access to tobacco and vapour products.



AstraZeneca dropped 1.5 percent after its key lung cancer treatment failed to meet main goals in a late-stage trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX