

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated in October at the fastest pace in almost six years, as estimated initially, final figures from Eurostat showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year after a 2.1 percent increase in September. Inflation was the highest since December 2012.



Inflation again exceeded the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of volatile items such as energy, food, and alcohol and tobacco, rose to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent in September.



The flash estimates released on October 31 were thus confirmed.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI climbed 0.2 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX