Oxane Partners Expands Client Footprint in the US; Signs Four Clients

Oxane Partners, a technology-driven solutions provider to the alternative investments industry, today announced signing long term engagements with four New York based firms in the last six months, strengthening its foothold in the US market. The new clientele, all credit focussed investment firms with interests in real estate, specialty finance and alternative lending would be leveraging Oxane's portfolio management, reporting and analytics solutions.

The common theme, across the newly added clients, was the challenge in managing the growing volume of unstructured data and to consolidate, standardize, process and analyse it for efficient portfolio management. The firms were saddled with increasing complexity as their portfolios outgrew traditional tools like Excel and wanted a robust solution to support their growth.

The London headquartered firm has witnessed a strong traction from US based firms in the last twelve months. In November last year, an opportunistic hedge fund signed up Oxane as an operating partner to support its European investment operations. This was followed up by four contracts this year in quick succession. In each of the engagements, investment managers opted for Oxane's solutions as it presented a perfect combination of domain expertise complemented by a technology backbone enabling them to streamline processes, automate reporting and leverage their data to stay ahead of the competition.

"It has been a good year for us and we are pleased with further consolidating our position across both sides of the Atlantic. As the alternatives industry is getting more complex, use of technology-driven solutions to analyze and manage investments is becoming imperative. With our depth of domain expertise and complementary technology, we are uniquely positioned to fulfil this need. Having helped clients in Europe and Asia better manage and grow their assets under management while uncovering powerful insights, we look forward to accomplishing the same for our clients in the US.", commented Vishal Soni, managing director and co-founder of Oxane Partners.

About Oxane Partners

Oxane Partners is a technology-driven solutions provider to the Alternative Investments Industry. We support investment teams through all the phases of a deal including pre-screening, investment analysis, portfolio monitoring and reporting. By unifying our domain expertise with our proprietary technology platforms, we assist our clients become more agile and outperform the competition. Oxane Partners has supported more than 65 investment firms including private equity firms, hedge funds and investment banks of varying sizes across the globe.

Founded in 2013 by former credit traders from Deutsche Bank, Oxane Partners has grown to a team of more than 80 highly skilled financial analysts and technology experts. Oxane Partners is headquartered in London, United Kingdom and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and has an additional office in India. For more information, please visit: http://www.oxanepartners.com