Hanwha Q Cells is continuing its collaboration with CGN Power Group. The manufacturer is delivering its Q.Peak-G5 mono-crystalline PERC solar modules to a 150 MW site in China's Hubei province.Korean module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has announced a 100 MW supply deal for a 150 MW solar plant in China's Hubei Province. The deal was inked with snappily named EPC contractor Central Southern China Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. of China Power Engineering Consulting Group Corporation - which is building the plant for CGN New Energy. The project is at Dafan town, in Tongshan county, Hubei ...

