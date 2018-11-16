Baden-Baden (ots) - For fans of the British royal family, the chance to buy a personal souvenir of the wedding of the year is a dream come true. A gift bag offered to the select group of guests invited to attend the nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor castle, is now up for auction on Europe's largest charity auction platform, www.unitedcharity.de, based in Germany. All proceeds of the auction, with no costs deducted, will go straight to the children's charity RTL - We Help Children. Immediately after the wedding, the gift bags, which contain a letter of welcome from Meghan and Harry among other items, were highly sought after by many fans, some bidding thousands of euros to get their hands on one.



To raise more funds for the Foundation RTL - We Help Children, many other items belonging to or associated with a wide range of international and German celebrities were today put on sale online by United Charity. Ryan Reynolds is auctioning off the signed telephone box featured in Deadpool 2; a bunch of Game of Thrones stars have donated a signed replica of a sword used in their smash-hit series; and German football star Julian Draxler is offering a meet & greet package including tickets for a Paris Saint-Germain match. See https://www.unitedcharity.de/en/Specials/RTL-Telethon for the full list of auctions.



United Charity, Europe's largest charity auction website, offers unique experiences and gifts as well as opportunities to meet celebrities, all to benefit children in need. Its internet auction process gives bidders from all over the world, in different places and time zones, the chance to join in the bidding. The German non-profit foundation United Charity GmbH was created in 2009 by Dagmar and Karlheinz Kögel. Since then its auctions have raised over more than EUR7.7 million, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to projects and institutions that support children in need.



Contact: United Charity gemeinnützige Stiftungs GmbH Augustaplatz 8 76530 Baden-Baden Tel.: 07221 366 8701 Fax: 07221 366 8709 Mail: Aline.Tittelbach@unitedcharity.de