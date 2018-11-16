With effect from January 1, 2019 Nasdaq APA will revise its fee table according to below: Fees applicable for 1 legal entity ------------------------------------- Fee per trade published 0,05 EUR - Minimum fee per month 500 EUR - Maximum fee per month 1.000 EUR Fees applicable for 2 or more legal entities --------------------------------------------- Fee per trade published 0,05 EUR - Minimum fee per month 650 EUR - Maximum fee per month 1.300 EUR All fees are exclusive of VAT. Fees are invoiced monthly in arrears. Cancellations and Amendments Customers with a ratio of cancelled and/or amended trades exceeding 2% of their total reported trades will be subject to a €10 fee per trade for cancellations and amendments. The fee will only be applied to the number of trades exceeding the 2% threshold. Questions and Support For questions regarding this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg: Tel: +46 8 405 60 00 E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com For trading related questions please contact Trading Operations (Genium INET): Tel: +46 8 405 7890 E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com For trading related questions please contact Cash Equity Operations (INET): Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com Best regards Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=699873