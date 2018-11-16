First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital LLC Enters Into Joint Venture With Digimax Global Solutions For Western United States: BITCF Updates Shareholders

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / - FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC:BITCF) signed of a Joint Venture Agreement with DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., which also does business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS.

The purpose of the Joint Venture is to facilitate the funding of Security Token Offerings (STO's) for clients of both First Bitcoin Capital and DigiCrypts, primarily as consultants providing non-registered advice and, when registered, as a Registered Broker Dealer in the Jurisdiction of the Western United States (west of the Mississippi River), including Alaska and Hawaii.

The primary Terms of the Agreement involve a Phase 1 collaboration between - to advice companies domiciled in the JV Jurisdiction with respect to business plans and proposed capital structuring that wish to raise capital through the issuance of an STO. The Joint Venture would also help the client company select a primary Broker/Dealer who would ensure the STO is 100% regulatory complaint by working with knowledgeable and experienced securities lawyers in the Jurisdiction, properly registered KYC/AML (know-your-client/anti money laundering) agents in the Jurisdiction of listing, properly registered Broker/Dealers if more than the primary Dealer was involved, and in some cases properly registered Security Salespersons from around the globe. For these services, the JV will charge the client a fixed fee but shall not receive a commission.

Phase 2 of the Agreement will occur during the first 12 months whereby a new corporation will be formed in the Jurisdiction ("NewCo") that will be owned 51% by DigiMax who will maintain control for accounting and consolidation purposes, and 49% by First Bitcoin Capital who will act as operator. Immediately following incorporation, an application will be made for NewCo to become a Registered Broker Dealer in the Jurisdiction.

Greg Rubin, CEO of First Bitcoin Capital stated, "Security Token Offerings are a fantastic method of raising capital for companies from both the Issuer's perspective and the Investor's perspective. We are excited to join forces with the global network that DigiCrypts has created to provide a world-leading service back to our clientele. STO's work equally well for startups as they do for mature companies, and they also work well for high-tech blockchain companies and for conventional brick-and-mortar companies. It really is a great new way of raising capital when in a 100% regulatory-compliant manner."

"This Joint Venture creates an opportunity for both DigiMax and First Bitcoin Capital to become a leader in the Western USA in assisting companies to successfully issue Security Tokens on a 100% Regulatory Compliant basis, first as a consultant to these companies in helping them find the proper registered service providers, and in the longer term to provide such registered services through the JV" said DigiMax CEO Chris Carl. "This Joint Venture creates a global marketplace opportunity for any Western USA company who joins our team," he said.

Shareholder Updates

Dividend: First Bitcoin Capital continues to segregate out 15,000,000 TeslaCoilCoin (COIN: TESLA) for pro rata distribution to our shareholders in 2019. Once we complete the development of the compliant protocols and procedures for distributing crypto dividends, we intend to utilize our prolific inventory of unique utility tokens as additional quarterly dividends to our shareholders.

We believe that with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) reporting that a new, blockchain-powered version of its Trade Information Warehouse (TIW) platform has entered testing stage that soon the securities industry participants and regulators will embrace the benefits of the distributed ledger technology and they will finally cooperate with companies that wish to distribute crypto dividends to their shareholders.

Listing: Now that First Bitcoin Capital Corp. has achieved PCAOB audited financials we plan to list our shares on Canadian, European exchanges as well as resume trading on a higher level of the OTC Markets since we have pushed these plans to the forefront of BITCF's priorities so that listings and a higher OTC trading market may be accomplished before year end.

420Wifi.com: First Bitcoin Capital has launched this new WIFI proximity marketing services for legal marijuana dispensaries nationwide, related business which is fully functional now. 420WIFI platform and technology is built to reward dispensary customers with crypto rewards or loyalty points. The Company will utilize $WEED coin as reward token for our loyalty programs. We invite our shareholders and potential cannabis dispensaries customers to visit www.420wifi.com

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTCMARKETS: BITCF) (NASDAQOTH: BITCF) (COIN: BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and BlockChain-centered Company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and BlockChain technologies.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is a Toronto, Canada based company designed to become a world leader in advising companies issuing Security Token Offerings on a 100% Regulatory Compliant basis, in any country around the world.

DigiMax has built a global network of Industry Advisors, Securities Lawyers and Auditors, Registered Broker-Dealers, Registered KYC/AML agents, and Registered Salespeople. This network is capable of assisting companies with a broad range of services that can include all, or part of:

Preparing a Business Plan to support the raising of capital through an STO

Developing the appropriate STO structure and "tokenomics" to be competitive among other companies raising capital through STO's

Creating a global syndicate of professional, Registered service providers to complete the due-diligence, and sale of tokens through a global network of investors, including where required, Accredited Investors

Providing long-term post-STO support for both Issuers and Investors

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings, which are also on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Contact us via: info@firstbitcoin.io or visit http://www.firstbitcoin.io

SOURCE: First Bitcoin Capital Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528279/First-Bitcoin-Capital-LLC-Enters-Into-Joint-Venture-With-Digimax-Global-Solutions-For-Western-United-States-BITCF-Updates-Shareholders