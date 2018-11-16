Application Processor Market Worth $38.2 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Application Processor Market by Device Type (Mobile Phones, PC Tablets, Smart Wearables, and Automotive ADAS & Infotainment Systems), Core Type (Octa-core, Hexa-core, Quad-core, Dual-core, and Single-core), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Application Processor Market is expected to be worth USD 29.0 billion by 2018 and reach USD 38.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.63% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high demand for application processors from the consumer electronics industry for use in devices such as mobile phones and PC tablets.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Application Processor Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=129689032

Octa-core segment to hold largest share of application processor market in 2018

By core type, octa-core segment leads the application processor market. Mobile phones account for a major share of the application processor market. As octa-core application processors are the most commonly used processors in mobile phones, the dominant position of mobile phone applications also award octa-core application processors the leading position in the overall application processor market.

Market for automotive industry to grow at high CAGR during forecast period

The application processor market for the automotive industry is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Europe and APAC are the 2 major regions generating high demand for application processors for use in the automotive industry. In the automotive industry, automotive ADAS and automotive infotainment systems are the primary application areas of application processors. Rising demand for ADAS is one of the main factors boosting the growth of the application processor market for the automotive industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Application Processor Market"

35 - Tables

39 - Figures

112 - Pages

APAC expected to hold largest share of application processor market in 2018

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the application processor market in 2018. China, India, and Vietnam are the key countries contributing to the growth of the application processor market in APAC. North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of the application processor market throughout the forecast period. The US currently accounts for the largest share of the application processor market in North America, followed by Mexico and Canada.

Ask for PDF @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129689032

A few major players operating in the application processor market are Apple (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Qualcomm (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), NVIDIA (US), Toshiba (Japan), and HiSilicon Technologies (China).

Please explore relevant report "Microprocessor and GPU Market"also.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/application-processor-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com