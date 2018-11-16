FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Directorate Change

Press Release16 November 2018

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC - Directorate

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC ("Fuller's"), the London brewer and premium pub company, today announces the appointment of Deborah Stevenson as Interim Finance Director, with effect from 19 November 2018.

Since we have secured a highly qualified interim replacement for James Douglas earlier than anticipated, James will leave the Company - and step down from his role as Finance Director and from the Board - today [16 November 2018], a few weeks earlier than originally planned.

Deborah Stevenson is a qualified chartered accountant and corporate treasurer with two decades' experience in senior financial roles, generally at CFO level. She has worked in a broad array of sectors, including global manufacturing, logistics, publishing, asset management and business services.

James Douglas announced his decision to step down from his position as Finance Director in September as he and his family are moving to Germany, where his wife, Dr Anke Hoeffler, has been awarded a prestigious Humboldt Professorship. He leaves a well-established and extremely proficient Finance Team behind him, which will support Deborah in her interim role.

James leaves with the Board's very best wishes and thanks for his contribution over the last 11 years. The search for a permanent replacement is underway and progressing well. We look forward to updating shareholders in due course.

