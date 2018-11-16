

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $386 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Viacom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $400 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $3.49 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $400 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX