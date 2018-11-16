Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Expo 2025 Russia / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Matryoshkas Gather in Paris after their World Tour in Support of Russia's Bid for EXPO 2025 16-Nov-2018 / 13:03 CET/CEST *Matryoshkas Gather in Paris after their World Tour in Support of Russia's Bid for EXPO 2025* *November 16, 2018. *_The world tour of 20 matryoshka dolls is about to finish. The dolls were decorated by artists from Russia and abroad to support Ekaterinburg's bid to host the World EXPO 2025_. The Russian dolls set out on their journey from Ekaterinburg on October 4, visiting Paris, London, Berlin, Brussels, Milan, Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, Shanghai and Dubai. During the tour, 10 more foreign "sisters" created by artists abroad joined the dolls decorated in Russia. All 20 mascots of the Russian bid are life-sized (1.8 meter in height) and made of fiberglass enhanced with AR-elements. Most of the matryoshka dolls have arrived in Paris, exactly one week before Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is due to hold the final vote to elect the host city for EXPO 2025. Within the next few days, they will be joined by more Russian dolls from several cities around the world. The impressive exhibition of Russian dolls can be viewed in the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Centre (RSCC), located on an embankment of the Seine. The exhibition will be officially launched on November 21. Each matryoshka has been created with its own unique style: from glitch art to an urban graffiti design. Every artist has included a distinct message in the appearance of their Russian doll. For instance, the "malachite" matryoshka from Paris was created by Dmitry Shishkin, inspired by the fairy tales of Ural writer Pavel Bazhov about the Mistress of the Copper Mountain, calls for a balance between new technologies and traditions. Her costume is a combination of innovation (lines of computer chips) and national motifs (malachite ornament and the delicate lizard). The matryoshka from Barcelona personifies spiritual purity and makes a call for the preservation of our planet. The Russian doll which arrived from London reminds the world of space exploration: the launch of a satellite from Earth and the first manned flight into space. The "neon matryoshka" from Brussels emphasizes the complexity involved in the process of creating the technology of the future. Photos: http://bit.ly/2Tg3C1D [1] *Ekaterinburg EXPO 2025* _The World Expo is a global exhibition project aimed at promoting the ideas of public education, innovations, progress and international cooperation that was established over 160 years ago. Russia has participated in the Expo for almost 170 years, since 1851, and won prestigious awards. However, Russia has never hosted the World Exhibition. _ _Ekaterinburg, Osaka and Baku are contending for hosting the World Expo 2025. The bid's topic is 'Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations'. If Ekaterinburg wins, the Expo will be held on May 2 - November 2, 2025 with some 150 countries participating._ _The BIE General Assembly will determine the winner city at its 164th session on November 23, 2018 by secret ballot._ *For more information, please contact:* Expo2025@m-p.ru Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 747127 16-Nov-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=beaf56468ef15f9e73e91bdafdb02373&application_id=747127&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

