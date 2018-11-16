AbbVie, a multinational biopharmaceutical company, was recently certified as one of the best places to work in Croatia for 2018. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places to Work certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in terms of working conditions.

AbbVie received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace, where team members are encouraged to grow their careers, contribute with ideas and work hard in keeping AbbVie a high-performing, metrics-driven organization.

"The biggest strength of Abbvie is that the strategies and the course, where the company is headed, are clear and communicated to all employees. Such straight approach brings out the best in people and allows each team member to understand the set goals and why it is important to reach them," said Ljubisa Mitof Visurski, General Manager of AbbVie Adria.

"What I consider to be the most valuable part of being an Abbvie team member is the opportunity to grow, both personally and professionally. The company is aware how important it is to generate opportunities for the employees to develop themselves, while the employees understand the benefit of making the most out of the offered learning options. Such a trustful employee-employer relationship creates a good working atmosphere, which, in the end, results in amazing achievements," said Tjasa Amon, HR Director of AbbVie Adria

"Abbvie Croatia is an organization that enables and encourages employees to develop their potential in a diverse culture based on trust and integritysaid John Sladden, Program Manager for Europe

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

