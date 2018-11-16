The report examines the role of emerging tools and technologies in analyzing quantitative data to inform content creation and strategy

CONCURED, the award-winning AI-powered Content Strategy Platform(CSP), today announced that it has been named as a Sample Vendor within Gartner's March 2018 'Insight-Driven Content: Using Quantitative Data to Inform Content Strategy and Creation' report.

The report, published by Gartner analyst Christopher Ross, states that, "Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to weave its way into the world of marketing. AI-enabled content marketing solutions vary in their features and capabilities. Vendors in this emerging category provide marketers validation, scoring of content quality as the content is being created, the ability to automate the creation of a narrative on top of data, predictive performance and intent data. Content marketers can use AI-enabled solutions to integrate a quantitative basis for content creation, checkpoint data-driven content before creation and augment and automate the creation of narrative for data-intensive elements of their marketing content."

The report, also identifies the key challenges to marketers, stating:

"Marketers rely too much on incomplete, anecdotal or solely qualitative insights to inform content marketing initiatives.

Customer personas and journeys are foundational for the execution of effective content marketing and require a strong quantitative basis.

Quantitative insight for content marketing is frequently limited to a simplistic view of individual asset or topic performance rather than a wider, more comprehensive perspective.

Marketers fail to take advantage of the full range of quantitative sources available to inform content creation."

To overcome these challenges, CONCURED believes that it will be vital for content marketers to begin incorporating AI within their content research and development in 2019, relying on AI-based solutions to provide a quantative basis for their content campaigns.

As Tom Salvat, CEO, CONCURED explains, "For those of us at CONCURED, we believe Gartners report represents yet more evidence of the need for marketers to adopt AI platforms into their approach. The introduction of AI into content marketing represents the first time that the processes of content research and production have been streamlined without compromising on quality. At the same time, this technology is helping to provide a tangible ROI for those content marketing initiatives that were previously unquantifiable from a business perspective.

Salvat continues, "Platforms like CONCURED, integrate AI into the analysis and decision-making process, helping to justify the work of content marketing teams and relieves the pressure on creatives. Every finding is quantifiable, and AI is now capable of analyzing immense volumes of data in-depth. The result is a content roadmap for marketers, shaping their strategy and aligning content generation with the constantly changing demands of the target market."

You can find out more about the CONCURED platform here

ENDS

Notes to editor

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CONCURED

Trusted by the world's leading brands, CONCURED is the world's first AI-powered Content Strategy Platform that guides the ultimate content strategy to help maximize engagement and ROI.

CONCURED provides a SaaS platform that enables content marketers to Audit, Research, Plan, Distribute and track the Performance of content like never before.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181116005206/en/

Contacts:

Alex Warren Ben Musgrove

Wildfire

+44 (0) 208 408 8000

CONCURED@wildfirepr.com