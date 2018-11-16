Avon Appoints a New Chief Procurement Officer to Redesign Global Procurement Function

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) ("the Company") a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty and related products, today announced the appointment of David Hernandez as Chief Procurement Officer, effective January 7, 2019. He will report to Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain, Michael Watson.

David will be responsible for designing and implementing a best in class, modern procurement function that will support the broader transformation of Avon's value chain and return to growth. This includes identifying and capturing significant cost saving opportunities within the Company's existing commercial practices and supply chain operations, including opening up relationships with new partners to fuel increased efficiencies.

"David is a crucial new addition to Avon's Global Supply Chain function," said Michael. "His breadth of experience across procurement, commercial practices and supply chain operations at multinational consumer goods companies will enable him to make a strong leadership contribution to this essential part of Avon's transformation."

"I'm excited to join an organization that is opening up and taking such a transformational approach to its functions and processes," said David. "I am looking forward to working with the Avon team to develop and implement long-term procurement strategies that will deliver value across a variety of global markets and changing environments."

David brings more than 20 years of experience leading global procurement organizations and providing supply chain and sourcing solutions for fast-moving consumer good companies. He joins Avon from Grupo Bimbo, where he served as Chief Procurement Officer for the past six years. In this role, David transformed Grupo Bimbo's procurement function from a decentralized structure to a global network that provided strategic sourcing and procurement services for all of its services across 32 countries. Prior to this, David served as Chief Supply Chain officer of Deoleo Groups S.A., and spent a total of 15 years at Groupe Danone in various roles. His experience also includes roles at a variety of significant multinational companies such as Gerber Products, Eli Lily, and S.C. Johnson.

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives.

This material contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Avon's procurement process, cost savings and business growth. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this material after it is posted to the Investor Relations section of our website.