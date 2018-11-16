Adhesive Film Market to Grow at 5.7% CAGR to 2023 - Driven by Packaging, Transportation and Electronics Industry - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report defines, segments, and projects adhesive film market based on film material, end-use industry, application, & region. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing growth of market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, & opportunities.

Adhesive film market size is projected to grow from USD 57.2 billion in 2018 to USD 75.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Adhesive film market is expected to witness growth owing to increasing demand from various industries like packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction.

The adhesive labels market has been growing in accordance with the growth trends of the converting and packaging industries. Factors such as rapid urbanization, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, increasing consumer awareness, and growth of the e-commerce industry have propelled the growth of the global self-adhesive labels market.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report: By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 30%, Tier 3 - 50%. By Designation: Clevel - 20%, Director Level - 30%, others - 50%. By Region: APAC - 50%, North America - 20%, Europe- 10%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, South America - 10%.

APAC adhesive film market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, & Rest of APAC. APAC region is a lucrative market for adhesive film owing to increasing demand from packaging industries and improving economic conditions. Product innovations, new research & development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled demand for adhesive film in APAC.

Major players operating in the adhesive film market include 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), UPM-Kymmene OYJ (Finland), CCL Industries (Canada), and Toray Industries (Japan).

Recent Developments

In February 2017 , Avery Dennison Corporation completed the acquisition of Yongle Tape Company Ltd., a manufacturer of specialty tapes and related products for a variety of industrial markets. Yongle Tape would operate within Avery Dennison's Industrial and Healthcare Materials business group, working in close collaboration with the company's global Performance Tapes and Fastener Solutions businesses.

, Avery Dennison Corporation completed the acquisition of Yongle Tape Company Ltd., a manufacturer of specialty tapes and related products for a variety of industrial markets. Yongle Tape would operate within Industrial and Healthcare Materials business group, working in close collaboration with the company's global Performance Tapes and Fastener Solutions businesses. In March 2015 , 3M Company made an investment of USD 1.8 billion in 2015 to enhance its five business segments, namely, Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company aims to enhance the products portfolio of adhesive tapes to meet the growing demand from various regions.

, Company made an investment of in 2015 to enhance its five business segments, namely, Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company aims to enhance the products portfolio of adhesive tapes to meet the growing demand from various regions. In April 2014 , UPM Raflatac announced its plans to increase production capacity for its film label stock business in Europe by investing approximately USD 18 million in a coating line at the company's self-adhesive label stock factory in Nowa Wies , Poland .

Report analyzes competitive developments, like new product developments, expansions, & acquisitions, undertaken by key players to achieve growth in market.

The tapes application segment accounted for the largest share of the overall adhesive film market in 2017. Growing use of adhesive tapes in diverse industries such as healthcare, electrical & electronic, and building & construction is resulting in the growth of the adhesive film-based tapes market.

