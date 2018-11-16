OpenExchange hires Tom Conigliaro as President and Ben Burnside as Head of EMEA to expand its global footprint

OpenExchange, Inc. (OE) leadership is pleased to announce the addition of several, material hires this fall, culminating with the hire of Tom Conigliaro as OE's President this past Monday. "With our meeting count increasing this year by over 50% in all regions, it is the right time for OE to expand its virtual meeting global market presence and increase the number and breadth of touch points across critical clients. We've made impactful hires across our business to reinforce market leadership both within existing financial services clients and to expand our presence in contiguous areas of growth," Mark Loehr, CEO of OpenExchange shared.

Tom Conigliaro, most recently Managing Director and head of IHS Markit's Investment Research Strategy brings extensive domain expertise, client relationships and regulatory knowledge to OpenExchange. Tom's history of leadership and vision across sales and trading, sales management and securities services, at firms including Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, provides unique insight and perspective as OE leverages its capabilities in markets that are adjusting to a post-MiFID II world.

Tom explains, "The markets have effectively absorbed the impact of MiFID and the rules of engagement are increasingly clear. Investors continue to be focused on the optimal paths to quality research and insights. OpenExchange's suite of video meeting solutions connects market participants to the leading voices across the globe in a MiFID friendly, cost-effective and scalable manner. Listening to and advising clients on this topic has made it abundantly clear that the resources and solutions that OE offers are indispensable tools for any research analyst seeking to have their voice heard by investors."

Concurrently, Ben Burnside joins OpenExchange as Managing Director, Head of EMEA. Ben most recently led product strategy and marketing for events at Ipreo, following four years founding and leading his events aggregation startup, CorporateAccess.net. He began his career in equity research at Goldman Sachs, before transitioning to corporate access origination at Goldman, and later Sanford Bernstein.

"I am thrilled to join the growing team at OpenExchange," said Burnside. "At a time of rapid change in the corporate access and broader financial events, forward-thinking brokers, investors, and issuers are already upgrading their communication programs with virtual capabilities. OpenExchange is uniquely placed in the market to bring all three parties together for effective and seamless video conferences, agnostic of the end-technology used."

In addition to these two senior hires, OE has been busy hiring team leaders with direct end-user experience. Whether through the addition of Joe Kober, who spent 20 years leading internal and external audio/web conferencing solutions at Credit Suisse as a Video Specialist, or the hire of Emilia Tapsall who joins OpenExchange from corporate finance at Deutsche Bank to focus on client outreach, OE continues to bring insights and unique video product solutions to the financial markets by hiring professionals who truly understand the marketplace it serves.

"Our team delivers meetings that matter to clients who need them to be executed flawlessly. That is where our technical know-how blends with our financial market insights," says John Shur, Managing Director and Head of Video Operations at OE. "We not only understand how to get complex calls, webcasts and live streamed events to happen, we do them with the knowledge that these calls are of critical importance to our clients. We take our role in connecting market leaders and the global flow of knowledge and information very seriously. OE's attention to mission-critical details is what sets our team apart from any other self-service video connection model in the market."

OpenExchange, Inc. is the trusted video exchange for financial communications, that offers broad video interoperability, supported by seasoned meeting specialists, to provide virtual experiences that actually work. Purposefully designed for the finance industry, over 1,800 sell side, buy side, and corporate issuers arrange direct and multipoint video meetings to deliver valuable investment content and corporate access in a secure and efficient manner. OpenExchange services clients through offices in Boston, New York, Washington DC, London, and Hong Kong.

