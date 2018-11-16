Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2018 Credit Suisse Industrials Conference on Thursday, Nov. 29. The conference will be held at Eau Palm Beach Resort Spa in Manalapan, Fla.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at http://investor.allegion.com/ or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1302/28390.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181116005211/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Whitney Moorman Global Communications Manager

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst:

Mike Wagnes Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

317-810-3494

Michael.Wagnes@allegion.com