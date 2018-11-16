New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Political Wins Hold Promise for Strong Cannabis Strategies," featuring Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCQB: GNAL).

"We are excited about this opportunity in Arizona and its growth and profitability potential," said Generation Alpha CEO Alan Lien. "We are pleased to have partners such as Future Farm Technologies and Yorkville Advisors to collaborate and support the build-out and growth of this facility. Our collective experience and knowledge in cannabis will position this Arizona operation for success. We are excited to commence Phase 1 of the development and construction of our state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility and look forward to many additional opportunities in the cannabis industry." This big spending only adds to the strength of infrastructure plays such as Generation Alpha's strong position in cultivation equipment. Much of the money being invested will go into growing more cannabis. That means more hydroponics, lighting and related services will be needed across the legalized states. Any investment in cannabis cultivators ultimately becomes an investment in their suppliers.

About Generation Alpha, Inc.

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used Generation Alpha's lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. Generation Alpha's customers include retail stores, distributors, ecommerce, and commercial growers. In 2018, Generation Alpha expanded into the "touch-the-plant" side of the cannabis business under a contract with an Arizona licensee and its ongoing build-out of a cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the company's website at www.GenAlphaInc.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

