These are significant advantages for SGMD as the company pursues its binding definitive agreement to acquire Nevada-based Sky Unlimited, LLC, which has developed a solid reputation throughout the full spectrum of cultivation markets. Its robust AthenaUnited.com website lists everything from advanced lighting systems such as Hortilux lamps and ballasts to complete hydroponics kits such as the AeroFlo 60 aeroponic system from General Hydroponics, which super-oxygenates the nutrient solution. The AeroFlo line is a great example of a brand that growers, academics and researchers alike have praised for delivering consistently hearty growth rates and yields. Consumers from various cultivation industries have come to trust that they can find the best environmental control systems and cutting-edge nutrients, as well as plant care and more general gardening supplies on the site. Sugarmade will retain all employees and completely assume all operations and liabilities via the acquisition. The company anticipates that the Sky Unlimited deal will be highly accretive for shareholders and has further increased the previous 500 percent annual revenue growth projection made back in July, of $30 million during 2019, to a whopping $70 million. This handsome increase owes a lot to how easily integrated the parallel business lines of Sky Unlimited and Athena are to SGMD's existing model, as well as the extent to which the deal will allow Sugarmade to not only access the larger commercial cultivation market more directly but also enhance its emphasis on brands in a market where brand loyalty still means a great deal.

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Sugarmade's brands include ZenHydro.com, CarryOutSupplies.com, and BudLife Cannabis Storage Solutions. For more information on the company's products, please visit www.Sugarmade.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

