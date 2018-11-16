Canadian CBD Producers Dramatically Increase Operations as Revenue Potential Continue to Explode

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Canada has recently legalized cannabis at a recreational level, but cannabis in its whole form is not the only niche of the expansive industry that is currently benefiting from legalization. This boost has put the demand into hyperdrive for CBD-oil as CBD-products continue to diversify and experience a massive uptick in popularity in consumer markets. A report by the Brightfield Group estimates the industry will be valued north of $2 billion by 2020. Additionally, over 60% of CBD sales are occurring online, allowing Canadian-based companies to expand their market share across borders. Active Companies from around the cannabis market with current developments aimed at grabbing a piece of the green rush include: Instadose Pharma Corp., Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC), Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA), WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTC:WDDMF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) (NYSE:ACB), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Instadose Pharma Corp., BREAKING NEWS: Canadian based company Instadose Pharma Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Excellence Health Group Inc., has become the largest cultivator and pharmaceutical producer of CBD oil. The company received the only license granted in the DRC to import, export, cultivate and process CBD oil from cannabis.

Instadose Pharma is an agricultural and pharmaceutical firm that has had a partnership in traditional growing in the DRC for 5 years.

The land under cannabis cultivation is over 100,000 hectares, producing CBD Oil that is GMP certified and pharma grade 99.7% CBD. The company is the largest agricultural grower in the DRC and has a production capacity of 900,000 litres per year, with the largest agricultural presence in the entire DRC.

This news has created an unanticipated blow to the market price of the world oil sector. If the company releases oil that is of the highest quality in the world market at a price that devalues the entire index, what will happen to all the licensed producers in this sector?

The fact is that DRC production is the most sophisticated facility for oil production. It is not only GMP certified but pharmaceutically accredited with EU Pharmacopeia standards. The leaders in the industry cannot produce oil in any other regions at this price. Instadose Pharma Corp. is also located in Colombia, Argentina and Chile, however, the ideal cost of producing and growing cannabis in the DRC makes South America non-competitive.

Grant F. Sanders, CEO, of Excellence Health Group Inc. said: "This is potentially a disruptive flow to the cannabis sector regarding oil production and prices. Our facilities and production will increase accordingly as the world market and prices dictate. We are selling our oil with off-take agreements worldwide including Canada, with the first release of 90,000 litres. Our firm price scale will illustrate the cost to produce in our facility. This will have a rapid effect on the industry for not only producers but the retail customer base. I have great concerns about the reaction of this news with licensed producers and the public investment sector." Read this and more news for Instadose Pharmaat:http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-inst

Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX-V:RIV.V) will report its second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results after markets close on Monday, November 26, 2018. The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the investors section of the Company's website at www.canopyrivers.com. Certain preliminary financial information pertaining to the Company can also be found in the financial results released by Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC) on November 14, 2018. All preliminary financial information with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2018 pertaining to the Company in the financial results of Canopy Growth Corporation are preliminary and are unaudited and subject to change and adjustment as the Company prepares its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the preliminary financial information.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA) has proposed to acquired CC Pharma GmbH, a leading distributor of pharmaceutical products to more than 13,000 pharmacies in Germany. The transaction, when closed, will strengthen the company's end-to-end medical cannabis operations and infrastructure in Germany, a key market in Aphria's international expansion. It is anticipated that the transaction will close in January, 2019. "This acquisition strengthens our foothold in Germany, one of the most highly sought-after medical cannabis markets in the world," said Vic Neufeld, chief executive officer of Aphria. "CC Pharma is cash flow positive and has significant experience with regulatory requirements and international logistics. It will be a strong addition to Aphria's presence in Germany, providing deeper access to the important pharmacist channel and advancing our ambitious global growth strategy."

WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD.V) (OTCQX:WDDMF) has secured a licence from Health Canada to sell cannabis cultivated at its greenhouse facility in Strathroy, Ont. The original licence, issued under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), was successfully migrated to a licence under the Cannabis Act and its regulations. The sales licence allows the company to transport cannabis from its Strathroy greenhouse to its nearby indoor facility in Aylmer, Ont., for packaging and distribution to its medical and adult-use customers. "We are thrilled to secure approval to begin selling the medical-grade cannabis that we've been cultivating at our production facility in Strathroy," said Keith Merker, chief executive officer of WeedMD.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) has appointed Dr. Jonathan Page, PhD, as the company's chief science officer. In this new role, Dr. Page will oversee all science-related projects at the company. The Aurora science team develops innovative products for the medical, wellness and adult consumer markets, and focuses on delivering industry-leading cultivation results in terms of yields, consistency, quality and efficiency. Dr. Page is a globally renowned cannabis scientist, with 37 peer-reviewed publications, who was the co-lead of the Canadian team of scientists who first sequenced the cannabis genome. His work also helped discover the biochemical pathways leading to the major cannabinoids. Prior to his appointment, Dr. Page served as chief executive officer of recently acquired Anandia Labs, the world-leading, cannabis-focused science company he co-founded.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), a global leader in cannabis production and distribution, this week reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. "The cannabis industry remains very robust and we are pleased with our revenue momentum and strategic achievements in the third quarter," said Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tilray. "We are in the early stages of achieving our growth potential and our team continues to strategically execute on disciplined operational initiatives and investments to support Tilray's long-term, sustainable growth as the pace of legalization continues to accelerate around the world. Going forward, the demand for our products is strong and we remain committed to expanding our leadership in the global medical and adult-use cannabis markets."



