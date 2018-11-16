Contentful ranked among 15 of the most significant Web CMS providers in independent research firm's evaluation

Contentful, the leading content infrastructure for digital teams, today announced that Forrester Research named Contentful as a Contender in The Forrester Wave: Web Content Management Systems, Q4 2018

The Forrester Wave is a data-driven evaluation of software, hardware and services markets, used to inform buying decisions. For this report, Forrester performed a 26-criteria evaluation to research, analyze and evaluate the most significant providers, with Web CMS vendors being scored on current offering, strategy and market presence.

In its inaugural appearance, Contentful was recognized with the highest possible scores in "Cloud Strategy," "API Management," "Deployment and Configuration," and "Developer Program" criteria. This indicates to the company that its new approach to modernizing how content flows to digital products such as websites, apps and devices is having a large impact on the market, especially when compared to the incumbents. According to the report, "Contentful's API-first and cloud-native approach excels," and its "strategic strength is the flexibility to support any front end and granularity of the API documentation, which is a game-changer for developers."

"We believe our positioning in this report as a Contender highlights the flexibility and agility of Contentful's modern cloud platform," said Sascha Konietzke, CEO and Co-Founder of Contentful. "Unlike traditional content management systems (CMS), our content infrastructure caters to cross-functional teams that are building digital products on modular, cloud-based tech stacks. This is ultimately what allows Contentful customers to realize results fast avoiding endless implementations, deep customization requirements and enormous consulting fees."

Content infrastructure is disrupting the legacy CMS market by offering a new way to power content in any digital product, including digital displays and conversational interfaces. It is built to integrate with modern software stacks and software delivery pipelines, making it a seamless solution for global brands and large-scale businesses, freeing up teams and resources to build digital products faster, to iterate swiftly, and to use Contentful as a content hub that enables their organizational digital transformation.

To help organizations capitalize on the benefits of agile content delivery, Contentful recently joined forces with Optimizely, Atlassian, AWS and more on the Digital Experience Stack (DXS), which provides a way for companies to easily integrate with other API-driven cloud technologies to deliver digital products, and the engaging experiences that customers expect. The Wave Report also notes the "Digital Experience Stack, which could prove an interesting alternative to typical solution bundles."

