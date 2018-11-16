

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending an expanded indication for Kisqali (ribociclib), the CDK4/6 inhibitor with the largest body of first-line clinical trial evidence demonstrating consistent, superior and sustained efficacy compared to endocrine therapy alone.



CHMP recommended Kisqali for the treatment of women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with fulvestrant as initial endocrine-based therapy and in women who have received prior endocrine therapy. The positive opinion also recommended approval of Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy and a luteinising hormone-release hormone agonist (LHRH) for pre- and perimenopausal women.



The positive CHMP opinion is based on data from the Phase III MONALEESA-7 and MONALEESA-3 trials. These trials demonstrated prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) for Kisqali-based regimens compared to endocrine therapy alone and showed improvements as early as eight weeks after start of treatment with Kisqali combination therapy.



The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and usually delivers its final decision within two months. The decision will be applicable to all 28 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Additional regulatory filings are underway with other health authorities worldwide.



