Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced the addition of specializations to its PartnerConnect Consulting program. Specializations have been added to aid insurance companies in selecting the best partner to lead or staff their Guidewire projects. Guidewire unveiled new specializations, including two which have been successfully piloted earlier this year.

"Our customers will now have more clarity and information as to which partners have the proven capabilities in their chosen product and region," said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Adding these specializations will also allow us to have more insight into a partner's performance and competencies."

To earn a specialization, partners need to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution by certifying staff at multiple levels (specialist and professional) through Guidewire's Partner Education Program, and by providing customer references.

Earlier this year, Guidewire successfully completed a pilot program with two specializations: Regional Premier Americas and Premier Services Engagement. Joining them now are the following new certifications:

Guidewire PolicyCenter

Guidewire ClaimCenter

Guidewire BillingCenter

Guidewire InsuranceSuite Integration

Guidewire InsuranceSuite Core

Guidewire Digital Engagement

Digital UX Complementary

Guidewire DataHub

Guidewire DataHub+

Guidewire Cloud

Premier Go-to-Market (GTM) EMEA

Premier Go-To-Market North America (formerly Regional Premier Americas)

"We welcome this exciting program evolution and the ability to earn specializations that will help partners better showcase relevant services and capabilities to insurers in their respective regions," said Lars Ackermann, managing partner, IKOR.

"PwC looks forward to the continued enhancements of the excellent, long-standing Guidewire alliance program," said Paul McDonnell, global insurance consulting partner, PwC. "And, we look forward to bringing greater value to our joint clients and continuing global investment in our Guidewire practice."

"Guidewire has a very dynamic ecosystem which we are honored to be a part of. Consulting partners will now be able to showcase their hard-earned Guidewire expertise in a way that is meaningful and helpful to our mutual customers," said Jérôme Isabelle, executive vice president, Strategic Alliances and New Markets, V-NEO from GFT.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include approximately 8,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

