Wave2Wave Awarded Top Innovation Accolade

Fiber connectivity vanguard judged best in category by the IET

Wave2Wave is proud to be the winner of the Innovation Award in the Communications category from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) for 2018. The Awards celebrate the most pioneering engineering and technology innovations across 14 sectors, from communications to energy and sustainability to transport and healthcare.

Chosen from over 350 original entries from all over the world, Wave2Wave was judged the winner of the IET Communications Innovation Award in recognition of its Robotic Optical Management Engine (ROME) that automates the configuration of physical fiber layer connections in data centers and telecom networks.

"We are excited about winning the prestigious IET Innovation Award," said David Wang, CEO of Wave2Wave. "This recognition from one of the world's most respected institutions will certainly help accelerate the industry's adoption of physical layer automation. From an engineering and technology standpoint, ROME represents how a team of diverse and global talents can together achieve success, driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of a startup company."

IET President Mike Carr OBE, said: "Our Innovation Awards put the achievements of the most outstanding engineering and technology inventors around the world into the spotlight and play a critical role in helping them advance their vital work."

This award acknowledges the importance of solving the problem of network automation at the physical layer - a problem that exists in telecom and data center networks everywhere in the world - and recognizes a solution that is long overdue. The award further recognizes how difficult it is for a product like ROME to integrate so many distinct technologies, such as precision mechanical, electronic motion control, robotics, optics and software, in order to successfully automate optical connectivity.

"ROME, with robotic technology for network optical connectivity automation, is not just a technology concept and experiment. ROME is a viable and proven technology for mission critical applications that has been adopted by some of the biggest technology companies and network operators in the world," said Wang.

For more information, please visit http://www.wave-2-wave.com.

About Wave2Wave Solution

Founded in 2003, Wave2Wave Solution has operations in Silicon Valley, Ireland, Israel and China. Wave2Wave serves worldwide customers directly and through channel partners. With connectivity as the key focus, Wave2Wave does business in three market segments, including board-level optical interconnect and silicon photonics, data center infrastructure cabling, and robotic optical switching.

ROME is a Wave2Wave product family and brand.

About the IET

The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most interdisciplinary - to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. Energy, transport, manufacturing, information and communications, and the built environment: the IET covers them all.

The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing our members, engineers and technicians, and all those who are touched by, or touch, the work of engineers. We want to build the profile of engineering and change outdated perceptions about engineering in order to tackle the skills gap. This includes encouraging more women to become engineers and growing the number of engineering apprentices.