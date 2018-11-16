

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The cues from the initial trading on U.S. Futures Index clearly point Wall Street to open in the red. The political turmoil in the U.K. and fluctuation in oil prices have an impact on investor sentiments.



Asian shares finished mixed, while Europeans shares seem to be for a bloodbath. There are only a few economic announcements, and the focus is on Industrial Production report as well as Fed Manufacturing Index.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 158 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 19.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 85.00 points.



The major averages finished higher. The Dow advanced 208.77 points or 0.8 percent to 25,289.27, the Nasdaq soared 122.64 points or 1.7 percent to 7,259.03 and the S&P 500 jumped 28.62 points or 1.1 percent to 2,730.20. On the economic front, Industrial Production report for October will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 0.2 percent, down from 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be issued at 11.00 am ET. The prior level was 8.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions and monetary policy at the Fixed Income Forum Roundtable in Chicago, IL, with a moderated audience and media Q&A at 11.30 am.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1277 and the U.S. count was 1081.



Treasury International Capital data will be revealed at 4.00 pm ET. The prior month's Foreign Demand for Long-Term U.S. Securities were $131.8 billion.



In the corporate sector, Viacom Inc. said it expects to return to topline growth in fiscal 2019. The company also said that in fiscal 2018, it grew full-year consolidated operating income for the first time since fiscal 2014.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to hit a fresh one-month high of 2,679.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished higher by 0.3 percent at 26,183.53.



Japanese shares fell at closing. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.6 percent to 21,680.34, while the broader Topix index closed 0.6 percent lower at 1,629.30. Australian markets finished marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,730.60.



European shares are trading mostly in the red. The CAC 40 Index of France is declining 25.67 points or 0.51 percent, the German DAX is declining 45.28 points or 0.40 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is falling 45.49 points or 0.65 percent and the Swiss Market Index is adding 19.45 points 0.22 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.61 percent.



