As from November 19, 2018, subscription rights issued by Zaplox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 29, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ZAPLOX TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011923242 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163647 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 19, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Zaplox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ZAPLOX BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011923259 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163648 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.