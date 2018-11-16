With Theresa May's government in full scale revolt this week over Brexit, the ECJ's ruling that the European Commission wrongly failed to find fault with the UK capacity market mechanism four years ago, is likely to have Brexiteers on both sides of parliament frothing at the mouth with indignation.The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has agreed with critics of the U.K. capacity market that say the mechanism - established in 2014 to ensure sufficient electricity supply at times of peak demand - amounts to a back-door incentive scheme for traditional power generators by not giving sufficient weight ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...