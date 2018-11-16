Using a blockchain-based energy trading system, the company seeks to examine ways to bill customers in the best manner for them and prosumers. In light of the potential removal of export tariffs for small scale solar in the UK, the system could provide alternative remuneration for system owners. The trial will run for six months, with the possibility of extending it to two years.Energy service company Centrica will join a residential PV pilot project in London that will trial billing methods using a blockchain platform provided by Verv. The project, in the Hackney area, is set to go live at a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...