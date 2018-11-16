

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The suicide rate among the US working-age population has increased by 34 percent during the first 16 years of this century, a new government report says.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report after examining lifetime occupations of 22,053 people aged 16-64 years, who committed suicide during 2000-2016.



The suicide rate was highest among males in the fields of Construction and Extraction work, and highest among females in the Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media fields, according to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).



The top 3 major occupational groups by suicide rate among males in 2015 were Construction and Extraction; Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media; and Installation, Maintenance and Repair.



Among females, the suicide rate was highest among those working in the fields of Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media; Protective Service and Health Care Support.



Among both males and females, the lowest suicide rate in 2015 was observed in Education, Training, and Library occupations.



Suicide tendency is high also among agricultural workers in the United States, the report finds.



Among farmers, ranchers and other occupational managers, the suicide rate was 44.9 per 100,000 workers.



'Increasing suicide rates in the U.S. are a concerning trend that represent a tragedy for families and communities and impact the American workforce,' said Deb Houry, director, CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. 'Knowing who is at greater risk for suicide can help save lives through focused prevention efforts,' he said in the report.



