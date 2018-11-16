Nasdaq Clearing AB (Nasdaq) is changing its membership structure with the Swedish CSD: Nasdaq will as of December 3rd 2018 change its business identity in Euroclear Sweden and formally adopt the role of nominee. The transition mandates changes in Nasdaq's Standing Settlement Instruction (SSI) for pledging of bonds as Collateral, or to the Default Fund. The details to be stated by Nasdaq's members on all instructions intended for deposit or withdrawal of Collateral- & Default Fund-contributions, with trade date December 3rd 2018 and onward, are as follows: Type Participant ID BIC-code Account Number (New) --------------------------------------------------------------- Collateral OMS OMECSESSNOC 158205227 --------------------------------------------------------------- Default Fund OMS OMECSESSNOC 158205200 --------------------------------------------------------------- The action required from all members is to update their systems and/or processes to cater for this change starting from settlement date 2018-12-03. The details will be available on Nasdaq's webpages for Collateral Management and Default Fund, respectively. Nasdaq would like to point out that members only pledging equities may continue as normal since securities account number is an optional criterion for equity transactions in Euroclear Sweden's VPC-system. For further information, please contact Nasdaq: Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nasdaq.com