At the request of Axolot Solutions Holding AB, 559077-0722, Axolot Solutions Holding AB 's shares will be traded on First North as from November 21, 2018. The company has 26,503,948 ordinary shares as per today's date. Short name: AXOLOT ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 26,503,948 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009414303 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 163678 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559077-0722 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.