Infobip Receives Best Messaging Solution Award by Mobile Business Excellence Awards in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infobip, global communications platform for businesses has received the recognition of the Best Messaging Solution by the Mobile Business Excellence Awards (MBEA).

The award, the Best Messaging Solution honors Infobip's enablement of WhatsApp Business that allows enterprises to reach as many as 1.6 billion potential customers in over 180 countries over WhatsApp. Businesses can offer personalized dialogue and communications including media content, high-resolution images, text, file and document sharing.

A mid-sized to large business can, once customers opt-in, utilize WhatsApp Business for a wide range of customer-centric messages and inquiries including booking confirmations, flight status updates, banking transaction alerts, bonus card status info, activation codes, and payment reminders to name a few.

MBEA is an annual recognition award program jointly organized by Malaysian Mobile Content Providers Association and Elite Expo Sdn. Bhd. MBEA acknowledges excellent achievements of individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs and multinational entities. This award assesses the level of creativity, innovations, developments and contributions of industry players to the mobile business industry. Judging benchmark is based on a stringent of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth (turnover, profit and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability and vision).

"We are so honored to receive the award Best Messaging Solution and the recognition it gives Infobip in the market. WhatsApp, with its global reach truly enables businesses to communicate to their customers on the chat app they already trust and enjoy. Infobip is expanding in Malaysia and the recognition from MBEA is bringing enhanced exposure to Infobip's growing enterprise market in the region," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 60 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.