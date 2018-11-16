The Premiere of The Dan Lok Show and Win a VIP $50,000 Mentoring Day With Dan Lok

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On November 2nd, millionaire mentor Dan Lok premiered his brand new podcast, The Dan Lok Show, catapulting off the global success of his previous show, the Shoulders of Titans, where he featured today's top CEOs, famous billionaires and entrepreneurs all worth over $100 million dollars and shared the secrets behind their extraordinary success. Plus all listeners have the chance to win a VIP $50,000 Mentoring Day with Dan Lok. One day to live life like a millionaire, an opportunity to network with the biggest entrepreneurs at the highest levels, and a one-on-one behind the scenes look and personal mentorship with Dan Lok.

As an international best-selling author of 12 books from The Prosperity Factor to Sold, Mr. Lok is a world-renowned marketer and entrepreneur extraordinaire and known to the world as "The King Of High-Ticket Sales." He has been featured as a guest in numerous print, television and radio segments, and over 100 podcasts and webinars.

Dan Lok is a global educator and one of the largest social media influencers in the business category today with over 1.5 million fans across his social media pages. Fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, Chinese and English, Dan Lok acquires business all over the world and operates one of the largest entrepreneurial communities in Canada called the Vancouver Entrepreneurs Group with nearly 1,700 members.

The Dan Lok Show will demonstrate how to successfully "UNLOK" your higher self, as Mr. Lok shares inspiring business insight and practical skill sets for people to achieve success, and master financial momentum while positively impacting the world.

